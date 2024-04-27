Netanyahu Condemns Open Anti-Semitism at US Colleges and Universities – “Reminiscent of What Happened at German Universities in 1930s”

For weeks now organized protests by the far-left and anti-Israeli forces have organized protests, encampments and rallies to condemn Israel, Jews, and America, on college and university campuses across America.

We have witnessed Jewish students threatened, chased, and blocked from campus. We have seen Jewish students hide in their dorm rooms and told to stay away from their schools they attend.

Of course, these protests are widely accepted on the left and in the pro-Palestinian communities.

Israeli Prime Minister condemned the open anti-semitism on display by young leftists at US colleges and universities the past several weeks.

Benjamin Netanyahu: What’s happening in America’s college campuses is horrific. Antisemitic mobs have taken over leading universities. They call for the annihilation of Israel. They attack Jewish students. They attack Jewish faculty. This is reminiscent of what happened in German universities in the 1930s. It’s unconscionable. It has to be stopped. It has to be condemned and condemned unequivocally. But that’s not what happened. The response of several university presidents was shameful. Now, fortunately, state, local, federal officials, many of them have responded differently, but there has to be more. More has to be done. It has to be done not only because they attack Israel, that’s bad enough. Not only because they want to kill Jews wherever they are, that’s bad enough. It’s also when you listen to them, it’s also because they say not only death to Israel, death to the Jews, but death to America. And this tells us that there is an anti-Semitic surge here that has terrible consequences. We see this exponential rise of anti-Semitism throughout America and throughout Western societies as Israel tries to defend itself against genocidal terrorists, genocidal terrorists who hide behind civilians. Yet it is Israel that is falsely accused of genocide, Israel that is falsely accused of starvation and all sundry war crimes. It’s all one big libel, but that’s not new. We’ve seen in history that anti-Semitic attacks were always preceded by vilification and slander. Lies that were cast against the Jewish people that are unbelievable, yet people believe them. And what is important now is for all of us, all of us who are interested and cherish our values and our civilization, to stand up together and to say, enough is enough. We have to stop anti-Semitism because anti-Semitism is the canary in the coal mine. It always precedes larger conflagations that engulf the entire world. So I ask all of you, Jews and non-Jews alike, who are concerned with our common future and our common values, to do one thing. Stand up, speak up, be counted. Stop anti-Semitism now.