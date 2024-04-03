Nebraska Governor Supports Legislation for Winner-Takes-All System – Will Award All Electoral Votes to Candidate Winning Highest Number of Votes in State

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen – TGP screengrab

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced on Tuesday that he supports the proposed legislation that will award all electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the highest number of votes in the conservative state.

Nebraska currently uses a congressional district method to split their electoral votes for the presidential candidates.

Nebraska has used this system since 1992. In recent elections the state would split its votes between the two parties.

The state allocates two electoral votes to the statewide winner but allows each congressional district to award one electoral vote to the popular vote winner in their specific locality.

Now there is a movement in Nebraska to drop the system and move back to a winner-takes-all state like 48 other states.

Governor Jim Pillen announced on Tuesday he would support the move and sign the legislation into law.

President Trump re-truthed the news.

