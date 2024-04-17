NBA Player Gets Banned For Life After Violating Gambling Rules

The NBA has banned Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter for life after violating NBA gambling rules.

According to ESPN, Porter provided inside information to bettors and limited his participation in games due to gambling purposes.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement saying, “There is nothing more important than protecting the integrity of NBA competition for our fans, our teams, and everyone associated with our sport, which is why Jontay Porter’s blatant violations of our gaming rules are being met with the most severe punishment.”

In an internal investigation, the NBA discovered before a game on March 20th that Porter gave information to a bettor regarding his health status.

After obtaining the inside information, the bettor bet on an online sportsbook that Porter would not reach the stat line set for him in the parlay.

Just a few minutes into the game, Porter checked himself out, claiming he was sick and did not reach the numbers set for him in the parlay.

Porter’s move would have won the bettor $1.1 million, but the bettor’s account was frozen due to the suspicious actions, and an investigation ensued.

The NBA’s investigation also discovered that Porter used an associate’s online betting account to place 13 bets on various league games.