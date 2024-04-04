On NATO’S 75th Birthday, Secretary Blinken Meets Ukrainian FM Kuleba Bringing No Money, No Ammo, No Missiles or Planes – Just a Promise: ‘Ukraine Will Be a Part of Nato’

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization celebrates its 75th birthday in a crossroads: the once-defensive organization went on the offensive and expanded east in Europe until it poked the Russian bear one-too-many-times.

The ongoing war in Ukraine has drained the weapons stockpiles from the western nations without changing the expected outcome: Russia is winning.

All around the media, now, we can read the unfiltered, once forbidden truth:

Politico: Ukraine is at great risk of its front lines collapsing

The Times: It’s time we talked about the fall of Kyiv

Sky News: Russia-Ukraine latest: ‘Great risk’ of Ukraine collapse as Russia prepares ‘big attack’

US State Department: Official Says Without U.S. Funding, Ukraine’s Defense Will Likely Collapse

Standard: Vladimir Putin may be weeks away from a breakthrough in Ukraine but the West is asleep

The above is NOT an exhausting selection.

So, as NATO turns 75, what can Secretary Blinken offer to the nearly collapsing Ukrainian allies? Promises. That’s all.

Reuters reported:

“U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Ukraine will eventually join NATO as support for the country remains “rock solid” among member states.

‘Ukraine will become a member of NATO. Our purpose at the summit is to help build a bridge to that membership’, Blinken told reporters in Brussels.”

AP headline is perhaps a bit more truthful: NATO marks its 75th birthday as Russia’s war in Ukraine gnaws at its unity.

There is no money, no ammunition, no missiles or planes. And, fundamentally, there are no troops for the continuation of the war.

But there are words. And promises.

Among the Secretary Blinken’s Remarks: “I think it’s safe to say that the support for Ukraine, the determination of every country represented here at NATO remains rock solid.”

So no NATO now, they’ll talk again in the summer, on the summit in Washington celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Alliance.

“Ukraine will become a member of NATO. Our purpose of the summit is to help build a bridge to that membership and to create a clear pathway for Ukraine moving forward.

[…] The final point is this: The fight that Ukraine has on its hands is not only Ukraine’s fight; it’s everyone’s fight.”

So, no NATO in the summer – just a ‘bridge’, a ‘pathway’. It’s unclear if Ukrainian troops will hold the lines until the summer, let alone wait for elusive promises in the distant future.

