Naomi Wolf on the COVID Cult: “I Asked Myself, What is this Evil? I Was Seeing All of the Heads of State Around the World Walking in Lockstep In this Anti-Human Assault” (VIDEO)

Recently, noted feminist Naomi Wolf joined Tucker Carlson for a conversation about her awakening during the COVID pandemic and how she became a primary target of the globalist left.

Naomi Wolf is coming out with a new book Facing the Beast – Courage Faith and Resistance in a new Dark Age.

Naomi is always interesting and honest. Her words are thought provoking. It takes an enormous amount of courage to turn around and confront the status quo. She is one of the most courageous intellectual leaders of our time.

** You can watch the entire interview at TuckerCarlson.com.

** And purchase Naomi’s latest book, “Facing the Beast” at Amazon.

Naomi Wolf: I had looked for my research for that book at times and places throughout history where a fragile democracy had been undermined and there had been a coup, essentially, whether by fascist forces on the right or to tell a terrible forces on the left. I that tyrants always do the same 10 things. They took 10 steps to closing an open society. From having done that research, I saw quickly when Governor Cuomo announced that we couldn’t meet with more than six people at once in our homes in New York State, and we couldn’t assemble to pray. I realized we were at step 10, which is martial law. It’s emergency law. It’s the last step. Tucker Carlson: We’re already at step 10! Naomi Wolf: They fast forwarded. They jumped over all the other nine steps. I realized how dangerous that was because once you have emergency law, anything can happen. Then when I realized that I personally was being, I don’t know, damaged by Powerful Forces for not lying, that was a year later, pretty much in June of 2021, when I was doing what I’ve done for 35 years, which is reporting on a woman’s health issue. I’ve written three best sellers about women’s sexual and reproductive health. It’s not a new beat for me. No. No. And so I was reporting on Twitter that women were reporting eyewitness accounts of themselves, that they were having menstrual dysregulation or symptoms upon receiving the mRNA injection. Which had at that point rolled out. And I literally just accurately reported this and said something like, It bears more investigation. And I was overnight, all at once, it was very extraordinary, deplatformed from Twitter, from Facebook, from YouTube, But also all the newspapers and news outlets where I’d been a commentator or columnist for 35 years ran pieces smearing me and saying I was spreading misinformation, and I was an anti-vaxxer, and My Wikipedia page changed overnight, which I now understand better because I didn’t understand the role of AI at that point in journalism. Basically, I became a nonperson on the left. I was kicked out overnight from my comfortable perch in the liberal elite media. It was incredibly painful…

Naomi Wolf was one of the most famous liberal intellectuals in America. Then she questioned lockdowns and the Covid vax. It’s pretty amazing what happened next. pic.twitter.com/zR0VJ9dwUO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 11, 2024

In another clip Naomi Wolf describes the absolute evil we witnessed globally surrounding the COVID cult.

Naomi Wolf: …I also asked myself, what is this evil? When I considered what I was seeing with all the heads of state of countries around the world walking in lockstep in an anti-human assault, and I saw this happening overnight, all these institutions devoted to good things like hospitals and schools were overnight devoted to their mirror image. What if when we stop doing our part in just living morally or trying to live morally, it does allow this vulnerability in which these horrible forces can just come in and flip all these institutions? What if there’s truth that there’s a certain safety we have as a society when we consecrate ourselves in our society to a higher good?

