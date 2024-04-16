Musk Stood up to Biden, the Deep State and the Military Industrial Complex, the Brazilian Judiciary Is ‘Small Potatoes’ – US House Is Investigating Censorship Demands

News that have arisen that the US House of Representatives has subpoenaed X social media platform for the correspondence containing the potentially illegal demands for content moderation by the Brazilian Judiciary.

This is the first – but not necessarily the last – catastrophic consequence for the Brazilian Judges in their ill-advised fight with X.

The Brazilian Supreme Court Justices, led by ‘Emperor’ Alexandre de Moraes, have grossly miscalculated when they decided to tackle head on tech Billionaire, X/SpaceX/Tesla owner Elon Musk.

To begin with, they don’t take into consideration that he is presently combating and opposing much bigger threats, such as the Joe Biden Administration from Hell, the American deep-state and the Military Industrial Complex, to name but a few.

So, threatening as the Brazilian rogue Judiciary may still be for me or any ordinary person, even if much more widely known – say, Glen Greenwald – to a power house like Musk they are really small potatoes.

Here you have Musk facing up to Biden and the DNC, commenting on Vivek Ramaswamy’s tweet, unambiguously stating that the Alvin Bragg NY case against Donald Trump is ‘lawfare’.

What about the American Deep state? Here you have none other than Alex Jones talking to Tucker Carlson about the transformative, groundbreaking effect of Musk’s takeover of Twitter/X:

TUCKER: Almost everything that’s bad in the country is funded by the richest people in the country, I noticed, the oligarchs. So all the money is a kind of fight against the country’s population. That worries me. Can you take the yoke if the yoke has hundreds of billions of dollars?

ALEX JONES: I think so, thanks to Elon Musk. You can say what you want about Elon Musk, with all his previous activities, he tries to dominate the entire technology sector. But, Christ said that ‘the tree is judged by its fruit’.

He’s reaching 100 million, 200 million people a day, with things that you would say he’s devastating [the deep state censure]. You don’t do that if you’re with them. So Elon Musk is definitely real, because you can’t argue with the results.

You ask about the Military Industrial Complex? You may imagine that since Musk is one of DoD’s biggest defense contractors, that he’d be in the pocket of the MIC, right? Wrong.

But to do that you’d have to forget his widely publicized interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, in which he went very heavily against the ‘cash cow’ Ukrainian war and the ‘defender of democracy’ Volodymyr Zelensky.

Asked whether Zelensky should negotiate peace with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Musk would ‘just recommend [that Zelensky] do not send the flower of Ukrainian youth to die in trenches’, regardless of whether he engages with Putin or not.

“Whoever goes on the offensive will lose massive numbers of people and history will not look kindly upon them,” he added.

sent a letter to Justice Alexandre de Moraes communicating a request from the United States Congress to access the emails containing judicial orders issued by him to Corp.

X Corp. ‘has been formally subpoenaed by the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee to provide information on orders from the Brazilian Supreme Court regarding content moderation’.

Musk commented that United States laws prevent from participating in corruption that violates the laws of other countries – and Elon adds: This is what Alexandre de Moraes is ‘ordering’ X to do.

