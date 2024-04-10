Musk Says X Will ‘Dump’ All the Draconian Censure Requests by Unhinged Brazilian Supreme Court, Once Employees Are Safe From Arbitrary Arrests

The struggle between free-speech champion Elon Musk and the censure lovers of the regrettable current Brazilian government is still raging, with developments from each side.

Musk has made it clear that the judicial orders by tyrannical Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ‘are the most draconian demands of any country on Earth’.

Support for his courageous stand is coming from a myriad of freedom-loving Brazilians, with many thousands of memes celebrating the fact that someone has said ENOUGH to the Lula administration’s out-of-control actions.

Many foreigners are also joining the good fight, from the American General Flynn to the Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin.

Of course, many globalists, socialists, and tyrannical-minded people are out to get him.

Now, X will show the world what is really happening behind the curtains, and the abuse from the Brazilian court:

Coming shortly, will publish everything demanded by @Alexandre and how those requests violate Brazilian law. This judge has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil. He should resign or be impeached. Shame @Alexandre, shame. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2024

Bu to do so, Musk needs “to get our employees in Brazil to a safe place or otherwise not in a position of responsibility” because they “have been told they will be arrested.”

We need to get our employees in Brazil to a safe place or otherwise not in a position of responsibility, then we will do a full data dump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2024

Forbes reported:

“The comments add to an escalating row over disinformation between Brazilian authorities, X and Musk after the billionaire ordered the company to reinstate accounts blocked by the government.

Musk also slammed Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes as the ‘Dictator of Brazil’, days after de Moraes accused the billionaire of waging a ‘disinformation campaign’ against the court and its actions.”

The whole world will know how Brazilian justices are overstepping his authority to censor free speech.

Moraes’ order levied ‘massive fines’ and besides threatening to arrest X employees, he also says he may cut off access to X in Brazil.

Musk is now included in the investigations about ‘disinformation’, and he laughed this ridiculous threats the way only a powerful billionaire can.

Now, the Brazilian government is threatening to cancel all contracts with Musk’s Starlink, which is a childish reaction, since the satellite service is taking broadband internet to schools in remote areas of the Amazon.

But Musk has struck a major PR goal against the socialist tyrants by saying that, if the Lula government doesn’t ‘honor’ the contract, he will nevertheless provide the service for those schools – for free! At this point he behaves like a real hero.

