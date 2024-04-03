Most-Watched Women’s Basketball Game Ever! 12.3 Million Watch Iowa-LSU Game with Caitlin Clark — Women’s Final 4 Tickets Going Higher than Men’s Tickets… By $399!

Another record for Caitlin Clark – The LSU-Iowa game was the most-watched women’s basketball game EVER!

Monday night’s women’s basketball game between Iowa and LSU was the most watched women’s basketball game ever.

How big of a night was it?

USA Today reports:

Monday night’s Elite Eight matchup between Iowa and LSU was watched by 12.3 million viewers, according to ESPN, which makes it the most-viewed women’s college basketball game on record and the most-watched college basketball game ever on ESPN platforms.

Iowa prevailed 94-87 in the national title game rematch to deny LSU a chance at a second consecutive championship.

LSU’s 102-85 victory over the Hawkeyes last year set the previous record, averaging 9.9 million viewers and peaking at 12.6 million viewers. That game was broadcast by ABC. Monday’s aired on ESPN.

Monday’s game peaked at 16.1 million viewers, per ESPN.

ESPN said the contest drew the second-highest audience for any basketball game on the network since 2012, trailing only Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference finals between LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, which Sports Media Watch says drew 13.6 million.

What a game it was as Caitlin Clark broke more records and carried Iowa to a victory.

Caitlin Clark Leads Iowa to Final Four Beating Defending Champ LSU with Greatness

And the women’s Final 4 tickets are outpricing the men’s tickets by almost double!

Minimum ticket price for men: $571
Minimum ticket price for women: $970

Here’s Caitlin from the logo.

