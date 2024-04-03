Most-Watched Women’s Basketball Game Ever! 12.3 Million Watch Iowa-LSU Game with Caitlin Clark — Women’s Final 4 Tickets Going Higher than Men’s Tickets… By $399!

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

Monday night’s women’s basketball game between Iowa and LSU was the most watched women’s basketball game ever.

Monday night's rematch between @IowaWBB & @LSUwbkb scores as the MOST-WATCHED WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAME ON RECORD 12.3M viewers

Most-watched college basketball game EVER on ESPN platforms More details to come…#NCAAWBB | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/55FU8C1NwD — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) April 2, 2024

How big of a night was it?

At 12.3 million viewers, last night's Iowa-LSU game had more viewers than: • Any women's CBB game ever

• The 2023 NBA Finals

• The 2023 World Series

• The 2023 Orange Bowl

• The 2023 Big Ten Championship

• The 2023 Cotton Bowl

• The 2023 Pac-12 Championship

• The 2023… pic.twitter.com/mOBgwtOMMQ — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 2, 2024

USA Today reports:

Monday night’s Elite Eight matchup between Iowa and LSU was watched by 12.3 million viewers, according to ESPN, which makes it the most-viewed women’s college basketball game on record and the most-watched college basketball game ever on ESPN platforms. Iowa prevailed 94-87 in the national title game rematch to deny LSU a chance at a second consecutive championship. LSU’s 102-85 victory over the Hawkeyes last year set the previous record, averaging 9.9 million viewers and peaking at 12.6 million viewers. That game was broadcast by ABC. Monday’s aired on ESPN. Monday’s game peaked at 16.1 million viewers, per ESPN. ESPN said the contest drew the second-highest audience for any basketball game on the network since 2012, trailing only Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference finals between LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, which Sports Media Watch says drew 13.6 million.

What a game it was as Caitlin Clark broke more records and carried Iowa to a victory.

And the women’s Final 4 tickets are outpricing the men’s tickets by almost double!

Minimum ticket price for men: $571

Minimum ticket price for women: $970

At this very moment: The minimum ticket price on StubHub to get into the Men’s Final Four: $571 The minimum ticket price on StubHub to get into the Women’s Final Four: $970 pic.twitter.com/2hZxc58ze9 — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 2, 2024

Here’s Caitlin from the logo.