Miss Israel 2021 Accosted in NYC by Mob of ‘5,000 Lunatics’

Over the weekend, Israeli model and former Miss Israel, Noa Cochva, was accosted by a mob of pro-Palestinian protesters in Times Square in New York City.

מלכת היופי של ישראל לשנת 2021 נועה כוכבא: הותקפתי בהפגנה פרו-פלסטינית בטיימס סקוור בניו יורק @ShirazTikva pic.twitter.com/8Sey9ggsWN — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 31, 2024

Translation:”Israel’s beauty queen for 2021 Noa Kochba: I was attacked at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Times Square in New York.”

Cochva and a group of friends began to sing Israeli songs after they encountered the protesters, sharing some of the moments on her Instagram, including the moment a Hamas cheerleader hit her in the face with a wooden pole.

Cochva shared on Telegram, “They decided to hold an extreme protest here. We knew it was not safe, we were afraid, but we could not stop ourselves and wanted to show a bit ourselves. We were 10 Israelis against 5,000 lunatics. We had to.”

“I was just standing there and my Star of David necklace peeked through my shirt. The difference is that we are people of reason and they are people of violence. With what logic do they demonstrate for peace with violence?”

Cochva spoke with i24News sharing, “They just wanted to attack us, every single one of them.”

Watch:

`They just wanted to attack us, every single one of them’ Former Miss Israel @noacochva tells @i24NEWS_EN about being assaulted by pro-Palestinian protesters in NYC’s Times Square #IsraelHamasWar pic.twitter.com/KZkNQvdQPM — Calev Ben-David (@calev_i24) April 1, 2024