Michelle Obama Goes on ‘Secret Mission’ Inside St. Louis Target (VIDEO)

As rumors are swirling that former First Lady Michelle Obama could possibly replace Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee, it appears she’s more focused on promoting her newest book.

In a video that has gone viral, Michelle Obama was spotted going undercover at a Target in St. Louis, Missouri in an attempt to see if the retail chain was still carrying her book “The Light We Carry.”

Michelle starts the video by saying, “We are on a mission. It’s a secret mission.”

“I had the crazy idea. I heard my paperback is out and IT’S in Target. So we are going to go undercover because I have not seen my book actually in a Target store. So we are going to try to do this low-key.” added Michelle.

While in St. Louis, I stopped by @Target to run a few errands and check out the paperback of my book, #TheLightWeCarry. I left behind a few signed copies – if you find them, let me know! pic.twitter.com/4AhMU9zFPY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 19, 2024

Per KDSK:

The book, originally published as a hardcover in November 2022, was published in paperback and was released in stores on April 16, 2024.

Michelle was in St. Louis to be a keynote speaker at the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.