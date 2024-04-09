Mexican Media Outlet Mistakenly Airs Video of Man’s Testicles During Eclipse Coverage (VIDEO)

Screenshot: En Vivo RCG Media/Youtube

In a broadcast blunder that has since gone viral, Mexican news outlet RCG Media aired what they believed to be live footage of the 2024 Solar Eclipse but instead showcased a viewer’s prank involving an image of testicles.

During the highly anticipated coverage of the celestial event, viewers from around Coahuila were left in shock as the screen displayed not the moon passing in front of the sun but rather a close-up video of a man’s balls. The graphic image was submitted by a viewer who claimed it to be eclipse footage.

The unsuspecting anchors, caught in a moment of disbelief, were listing the areas of visibility for the eclipse. “Durango, Gómez Palacio, Lerdo, Nasas also in the municipality of Durango, Torreón, Monclova, Muzquiz, where your family is, Piedras Negras and Acuña, in the state of Coahuila…” one anchor said.

As the names were announced, the inappropriate video appeared on the screen. Realizing the mishap, the production team acted immediately to remove the inappropriate content from the broadcast.

The situation was addressed on air. The host explained, “That last video we put up was from a video amateur… production is at full speed integrating everything… and we thank you for continuing to send us.

