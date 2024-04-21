Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Trying to Squeeze More Revenue Out of Taxpayers: ‘Going After Everybody Who Has Money’ (VIDEO)

Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt is trying to find new ways to generate revenue for the state. Taxpayers are apparently not already being squeezed hard enough in the state.

During a meeting with a liberal group this week, she described her efforts and vowed to chase new revenue aggressively.

It’s disturbing to hear a state leader talking in this way, frankly suggesting that she is going after ‘everybody who has money.’

The Commonwealth Beacon reported:

The secretary promised to be aggressive in pursuing change even in the face of strong opposition. To buttress that point, she said she will not spend any time making decisions with the goal of hanging on to her job. She also said Gov. Maura Healey has her back. “This governor likes fights. She does. She loves to fight,” Tibbits-Nutt said, according to a video of her talk on the Walk Massachusetts website. The secretary is heading a task force charged with coming up with a new funding model for transportation by the end of the year. Many insiders are openly skeptical the task force can reach consensus on a package that can make it through the Legislature, but Tibbits-Nutt said the group will be focused on getting results. She also ticked off several revenue initiatives she is interested in. “This [task force] is actually different because we’re not censoring it,” she said. “I’m going to talk about tolling. I’m going to talk about charging TNCs [transportation network companies like Uber and Lyft] more. I’m going to talk about potentially charging more for package deliveries, charging more for payroll tax — basically going after everybody who has money. And when I’m talking tolling, I’m talking at the borders. I’m not talking within Massachusetts.”

See the video below:

This is Massachusetts Transportation Secretary from @maura_healey’s cabinet delivering a speech stating she’s targeting “everyone who has money.” This is not satire. This is a high level government official who has real power in Massachusetts. #mapoli #MassGOP pic.twitter.com/MXKNAkFfQ9 — MassGOP (@massgop) April 19, 2024

It almost sounds like she thinks the state is entitled to said money. Almost.