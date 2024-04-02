LSU Women’s Team Leaves Court before National Anthem – Iowa Trounces Them Anyway in NCAA Tourney as Caitlin Clark Scores 41 and Hits 9 3-Pointers!

The Iowa girls stood for the National Anthem tonight. LSU went to the locker room.

The LSU girls left the court early on Monday night before the National Anthem played in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in Albany, New York.

They did not wait on the court for the National Anthem.

The Iowa Hawkeyes stood on the court alone while the National Anthem played.

Iowa went on to defeat the LSU Tigers in the final of their regional championship bracket advancing to their second straight Final Four.

Of course they were led by Caitlin Clark who scored 41 points, 12 assists, set new NCAA records, and hit 6 three-point shots in the second half!

Clark tied the NCAA tournament record with most 3-pointers made in a tournament game.

Caitlin Clark was UNSTOPPABLE!

David Portnoy was in the house.

Finally– Watch the highlight reel. There is nothing like it!

