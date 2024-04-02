LSU Women’s Team Leaves Court before National Anthem – Iowa Trounces Them Anyway in NCAA Tourney as Caitlin Clark Scores 41 and Hits 9 3-Pointers!

The LSU girls left the court early on Monday night before the National Anthem played in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in Albany, New York.

They did not wait on the court for the National Anthem.

The Iowa Hawkeyes stood on the court alone while the National Anthem played.

LSU Women’s Basketball Team skipped the National Anthem Iowa stood proud LSU just got their ass beat With the entire stadium cheering against them Season over Let this be a lesson to all players: the cringy, selfish woke athlete moment is OVER pic.twitter.com/ctskb0GXIC — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 2, 2024

Iowa went on to defeat the LSU Tigers in the final of their regional championship bracket advancing to their second straight Final Four.

Of course they were led by Caitlin Clark who scored 41 points, 12 assists, set new NCAA records, and hit 6 three-point shots in the second half!

Clark tied the NCAA tournament record with most 3-pointers made in a tournament game.

Caitlin Clark was UNSTOPPABLE!

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark IS ABSOLUTELY DESTROYING the LSU women’s basketball team after they disrespectfully walked off the court during the National Anthem. 9 THREE POINTERS

10 ASSISTS

37 POINTS

80-69 LEAD

5 MINUTES TO GO INCREDIBLE!!! I DARE ANY OTHER TEAM TO WALK OFF AGAIN pic.twitter.com/JynsPwGEPO — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) April 2, 2024

David Portnoy was in the house.

Caitlin Clark is cooking LSU, who refused to stand for the national anthem Love to see it pic.twitter.com/rKBKrEeot8 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) April 2, 2024

Caitlin Clark could have taunted Angel Reese and LSU in revenge for what they did to her last year. She didn't. Clark simply celebrated the moment with her team. Complete class act. Iowa onto the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/FRkEoSRvTV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 2, 2024

Finally– Watch the highlight reel. There is nothing like it!