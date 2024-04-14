Louisiana House Passes Bill That Requires All Schools Receiving State Funds To Display 10 Commandments Inside Classrooms

The Louisiana House of Representatives has passed Bill 71, which requires all schools that receive state funding to display the Ten Commandments.

Bill 71, introduced by Rep. Dodie Horton (R), passed 82-19 and will now be voted on by Louisiana’s Senate.

The bill states,” Each public school governing authority and the governing authority of each nonpublic school that receives state funds shall display the Ten Commandments in each building it uses and classroom in each school under its jurisdiction.”

Bill 71 calls for all K-12 schools and colleges receiving state funding to display the Ten Commandments.

The Ten Commandments must also be framed and have minimum dimensions of eleven inches by fourteen inches.

BREAKING: Louisiana House has passed a bill to require classrooms that receive state funding to display the 10 Commandments. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) April 14, 2024

Per KSLA:

Most Louisiana classrooms would be required to display the 10 Commandments under a measure now making its way through the state Legislature. The Louisiana House of Representatives approved the measure 82-19 and sent it on to the Senate for consideration. If approved as written, House Bill 71 would apply to K-12 schools that are public or charter plus any non-public schools that receive state funds. The bill also would apply to public and non-public colleges. And there would have to be displays in in each building it uses. State Rep. Dodie Horton, of Haughton, is among the lawmakers who are bringing forward House Bill 71.

That would be awesome! https://t.co/PJNcmfrDiI — Alicia Kelley (@AliciaReborn101) April 13, 2024

If passed, Louisiana will become the first state to mandate that the Ten Commandments must be displayed in classrooms.