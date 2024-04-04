Longtime Democratic Nebraska State Senator Switches Parties, Joins Republicans in Surprise Move (VIDEO)

Nebraska State Sen. Mike McDonnell announced his departure from the Democratic Party to join the Republican Party.

After a tenure marked by a firm commitment to his Catholic faith and pro-life stance, McDonnell cited growing ideological rifts with the Democratic Party as the reason for his decision, Nebraska Examiner reported.

A South Omaha legislator, McDonnell has been a staunch Democrat for four decades, having been deeply influenced by his Irish Catholic roots and political lineage.

However, the recent actions of the Democratic Party, which included censuring him and restricting his access to party resources due to his pro-life views, prompted his unexpected switch.

During a press conference, McDonnell reflected on his political journey and the values that have shaped his beliefs. “I asked the Democratic Party, Douglas County, to respect that I’m pro-life, that I’m a member of the Roman Catholic Church. My beliefs are based on that. Douglas County Democrats, instead of respecting it, they decided to punish it,” he stated as he addressed the media and supporters.

WATCH:

Nebraska State Senator Mike McDonnell just left the Democrat Party and became a Republican. Hear his powerful explanation why: “I have asked the Democratic Party to respect my religious-based pro-life position. Instead, over the last year, they have decided to punish me for… pic.twitter.com/tnKbdfkAR7 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 4, 2024

McDonnell’s potential bid for the Omaha mayorship has been a topic of speculation, and despite his party switch, he remains open to the possibility of running. This comes amidst the announcement by incumbent Republican Mayor Jean Stothert of her campaign for a fourth term.

Mayor Stothert welcomed McDonnell to the Republican Party, emphasizing the party’s broad inclusivity. “As a lifelong Republican, I have appreciated that the Republican Party continues to be a big tent that welcomes a wide array of views,” she said, extending an olive branch to the former adversary with whom she frequently clashed over city fire union issues.

Nebraska Examiner reported: