Longtime Democratic Nebraska State Senator Switches Parties, Joins Republicans in Surprise Move (VIDEO)

Nebraska State Sen. Mike McDonnell announced his departure from the Democratic Party to join the Republican Party.
After a tenure marked by a firm commitment to his Catholic faith and pro-life stance, McDonnell cited growing ideological rifts with the Democratic Party as the reason for his decision, Nebraska Examiner reported.
A South Omaha legislator, McDonnell has been a staunch Democrat for four decades, having been deeply influenced by his Irish Catholic roots and political lineage.
However, the recent actions of the Democratic Party, which included censuring him and restricting his access to party resources due to his pro-life views, prompted his unexpected switch.
During a press conference, McDonnell reflected on his political journey and the values that have shaped his beliefs. “I asked the Democratic Party, Douglas County, to respect that I’m pro-life, that I’m a member of the Roman Catholic Church. My beliefs are based on that. Douglas County Democrats, instead of respecting it, they decided to punish it,” he stated as he addressed the media and supporters.
Nebraska State Senator Mike McDonnell just left the Democrat Party and became a Republican. Hear his powerful explanation why:
“I have asked the Democratic Party to respect my religious-based pro-life position. Instead, over the last year, they have decided to punish me for… pic.twitter.com/tnKbdfkAR7
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 4, 2024
McDonnell’s potential bid for the Omaha mayorship has been a topic of speculation, and despite his party switch, he remains open to the possibility of running. This comes amidst the announcement by incumbent Republican Mayor Jean Stothert of her campaign for a fourth term.
Mayor Stothert welcomed McDonnell to the Republican Party, emphasizing the party’s broad inclusivity. “As a lifelong Republican, I have appreciated that the Republican Party continues to be a big tent that welcomes a wide array of views,” she said, extending an olive branch to the former adversary with whom she frequently clashed over city fire union issues.
Nebraska Examiner reported:
McDonnell’s switch, confirmed by Douglas County election officials, gives the GOP 33 members in a one-house Legislature. That’s a significant number in a 49-member body with rules that require 33 votes to overcome a filibuster. Democrats would then hold 15 seats, plus a progressive who is a registered nonpartisan.
The Legislature is officially nonpartisan and often splits along different fault lines than political party. On controversial votes, however, senators tend to vote more often along party lines.
The timing of McDonnell’s switch could matter. Gov. Jim Pillen on Tuesday joined former President Donald Trump and his supporters in calling for Nebraska to award all its presidential electoral votes to the statewide winner of the popular vote.
Currently, Nebraska and Maine award a single Electoral College vote to the winners of the presidential popular vote in each of the state’s congressional districts. Trump won four of Nebraska’s five votes in 2020. Biden won one vote, in the Omaha-based 2nd District.
McDonnell was asked whether he would support cloture, a procedure to end debate, on any bill that contains language that would switch Nebraska to a winner-take-all approach in presidential elections, including if it gets folded into legislation he supports.
“No, next question,” he said.
Asked to elaborate, he said, “I’m not supporting winner-take-all. I haven’t in the past when that question came up. Years ago, I was pretty clear on my position.”