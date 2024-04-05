Like Father, Like Son? Woman Accuses Diddy’s Son, Christian ‘King’ Combs, of Sexual Assault in New Lawsuit

The Combs family is involved in yet another potentially damaging lawsuit. While father Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces multiple accusations and a Homeland Security investigation for sex trafficking, his son Christian ‘King’ Combs has now been accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

The alleged incident would have occurred back in 2022, aboard a chartered yacht, according to the new lawsuit.

The complaint was filed in Los Angeles yesterday (4), and in it, Grace O’Marcaigh, a young woman who was hired to work on the boat, alleges the young rapper assaulted her during an ‘family excursion’ that ‘turned into a hedonistic environment’.

The event allegedly featured a string of ‘suspected sex workers’, a wide variety of drugs, and the plaintiff also suspected that alcoholic beverages were laced with drugs.

O’Marcaigh claims that then 24-years-old Christian took an insistent interest in her.

Page Six reported:

“The son of Diddy and the late Kim Porter allegedly pressured her to do tequila shots and aggressively insisted that she drink more, claiming that she believes her drinks had also been ‘spiked’. O’Marcaigh accuses Christian, now 26, of groping her legs, breast, anus and vagina, per the complaint.”

There is even an allegedly audio recording, recorded by Diddy accuser Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.

“’Excuse me, you don’t touch my legs like that. I’ll move my legs where I want to’, a woman who appears to be O’Marcaigh can reportedly be heard saying. ‘If I want to do this, then I will. You don’t touch my legs like that’.

At one point O’Marcaigh said to him, ‘Well, you can take your hand off my ass for the first thing’, per the suit, and she was able to resume her duties until Christian allegedly approached her later in the night to continue to grope her.

‘His penis was erect, and he grabbed her arms and was trying to force [me] to perform oral sex on him’, she further claims.”

Attorney Aaron Dyer, who represents both King and Diddy, called the suit ‘manufactured lies and irrelevant facts’.

“He adds, ‘This is exactly why the federal judge in New York slapped him two days ago for a ‘pattern of behavior’ in ‘improperly [filing] cases in federal court to garner media attention, embarrass defendants with salacious allegations, and pressure defendants to settle quickly,’ and why he was referred to the disciplinary committee in the Southern District of New York’. Dyer concluded, ‘We will be filing a motion to dismiss this outrageous claim’.”

Tyrone Blackburn, meanwhile told NBC News, “Like father, like son,” referencing the string of sexual assault allegations that Diddy is facing.

