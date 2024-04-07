Liberal Late Night Hosts Now Taking it Upon Themselves to Advise World Leaders on Foreign Policy

With the single exception of Greg Gutfeld, all of the late night ‘entertainment’ hosts now come off as consultants for the Democrat party. Colbert and the rest regularly host guests like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

One new development is that some of these hosts are now using their shows to advise Biden and other world leaders on foreign policy, specifically when it comes to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Naturally, the hosts are taking the position of the far left.

When did these hosts start to believe that they were this important?

Colbert’s message to Netanyahu after World Central Kitchen deaths: ‘Consider ending the war’ Stephen Colbert is calling on Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the country’s war with Hamas, making an impassioned plea following the deaths of six World Central Kitchen workers and a translator in Gaza. “One of our self-imposed mandates is that, if we can, we talk about what everybody’s talking about. And today, what everybody’s talking about is something that’s pretty hard to talk about: Israel and Gaza,” Colbert said on Wednesday’s “The Late Show.” “Since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, the world has seen the horrible, inhuman cost of this conflict. And there is passionate disagreement in this country about what is the best way for Israelis and Palestinians to achieve a peaceful and prosperous future,” Colbert said. “But I hope there’s one thing we can all agree on: Human beings should have food and water.”

Seth Meyers also recently waded into this debate.

Seth Meyers Panics: Biden Risks Losing to Trump without Ceasefire in Gaza NBC’s late-night host Seth Meyers is panicking over the prospect of a Trump victory in November, saying that President Joe Biden’s failure to make good on his promise of a ceasefire in Gaza is alienating Democrats in key swing states. Seth Meyers noted that Biden made that very promise during an appearance on Late Night in February — and that there’s still no ceasefire. “[Voters] are understandably upset Biden keeps claiming he’s frustrated with Netanyahu’s handling of the war, while simultaneously sending more weapons to support that war against the wishes of a majority of Americans,” Meyers said on Wednesday’s show.

Meyers gives the game away here. This is all about the election.

Colbert, Meyers, and lots of other people on the left are terrified that anti-Israel leftists are going to punish Biden and hand the election to Trump.