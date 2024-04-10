“Let My People Go” Viewed by Millions through Viral Marketing Campaign – This Week the Long Form Interview with Col. Shawn Smith (VIDEO)

The most censored film in America, “Let My People Go” has quietly generated well over 1 million views on Rumble with dozens of small-to-medium influencer accounts uploading the film in its entirety, and has earned upwards of 8 million views across different social media platforms after the film was essentially given away by its creator, former law professor David K. Clements to combat massive censorship.

The film is still facing a media blackout, with many highly visible “Conservative Inc.” outlets ignoring what is easily the most definitive film on rigged elections and the plight of J6ers, as the film bucks establishment calls to embrace what democrats are doing. Namely, the promotion of early voting, use of mail-in ballots, and continued use of defective election machines. All of which actually help provide the metrics needed for ballot mules to stuff drop boxes with precision, and create the data points needed to refine PID controlled algorithms that have been evidenced in hundreds of cast vote record summaries, showing an impossible arrangement of votes in the machines.

Undeterred, Clements is now releasing long-form interviews with many of the experts and patriots featured in the film. Many of them recently testified in the Jeff Clark disbarment hearing, such as Col. Shawn Smith and Cyber Security expert Harry Haury. Clements hopes that the long-form interviews with nation-state-level experts will further make the case for removing machines and software that facilitate systemic election fraud.

During his full interview from “Let My People Go,” Col. Shawn Smith (ret.) broke down in detail how U.S. Election equipment vendors, from Dominion and ES&S, to Hart Intercivic, all use computers and components manufactured primarily by the Communist Chinese Party.

Smith covers how our supply chains are in a state of critical failure and addresses issues concerning early voting, mail-in ballots, and the illusion our government provides concerning testing of our voting systems.

This is a must-see interview.

You can watch the video in its entirety below.

