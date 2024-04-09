Legendary Yankees Pitcher Mariano Rivera Officially Endorses Donald Trump for President

Mariano Rivera, the iconic former closer for the New York Yankees, has officially thrown his support behind Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

The announcement comes as former President Trump ramps up his campaign efforts to reclaim the White House.

Rivera, revered in the baseball community for his unparalleled skill on the mound, has expressed his belief that Trump is the right choice to lead the nation once again.

Mariano Rivera, often referred to as ‘Sandman,’ a nickname he earned during his illustrious 19-season tenure with the Yankees, has been lauded by Trump as “maybe the greatest pitcher of all time.”

Their connection was spotlighted in 2019 when Trump, accompanied by Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” awarded Rivera the Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States.

In a recent conversation with radio host Sid Rosenberg, Rivera was questioned about his views on the current global situation and whether he believed Donald Trump should be re-elected. Rivera, putting aside partisan preferences, stated his support was not about leaning “for the Right or the Left” but rather choosing what’s “right for the country,” according to Gazette.

He emphasized, “President Trump, he’s my friend. I can’t deny that. I will tell that to anyone. Before he was the president, he was my friend. Because of that, I’m going to vote for him.”

The former president shared Rivera’s interview on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, highlighting their mutual respect and friendship.

