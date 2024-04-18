Lefty Author Stephen King Gets ROASTED on Twitter/X for Talking About What ‘Right Wingers’ Want to Ban

Horror author Stephen King is a noted sufferer of Trump Derangement Syndrome. His affliction has been well documented in recent years.

Like many famous liberals, his TDS also extends to all things conservative and Republican. He seems to rise and sleep thinking about how much he hates anyone to the right of Elizabeth Warren.

He recently posted something on Twitter/X talking about what ‘right wingers’ do and do not want to ban and he got flamed for it, big time.

Take a look below:

Notice the right-wingers want to ban abortions and books but not semi-autos. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 17, 2024

Isn’t it funny when people on the left claim to speak for conservatives? King got an earful of blowback for this…

Notice the left-wingers want to legalize child killing and sex grooming but not the right to self defense. — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) April 17, 2024

Notice radical leftwingers want live birth abortions and pornography for kindergarten children, while banning the Second Amendment. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 17, 2024

Notice the left wants to kill babies and the ones they don't kill to have porn in school, and the right sees this and arms themselves to protect their families. — The Lectern Guy (@lecternleader) April 17, 2024

It's pretty difficult to defend your land and property with a single-shot rifle, but ok. Please remember that most people can not afford security or live in high-end gated communities with security. — Gideon 6ix✍️ (@Gideon_6ix) April 17, 2024

Notice Stephen King wants to kill the unborn and put smut in children’s libraries. https://t.co/UOgiNRwwWA — TheFOO (@PolitiBunny) April 17, 2024

When your political philosophy is nothing but a hoax (book ban) plus a bad analogy (guns and abortions), I can guess your news sources. https://t.co/Bb7jVPE2Nr — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) April 17, 2024

Yes, I want to ban abortions because I don’t think one should kill babies, and I want pornography out of schools. As a guy who wrote a scene where kids have group sex in one of his crappy books, you probably disagree. And I think semi automatic weapons are to be mandatory for… https://t.co/GBaMSCaNxt — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 17, 2024

One of those things are a constitutional right, dumbass. https://t.co/suxOvXxNcR — MetalMushin Reborn (@MetalRisesAgain) April 17, 2024

Stephen King is insanely rich. You would think he would just go and enjoy his life on a beach somewhere, but no. Like all lefties, he is not happy unless he has something political to complain about. It seems like he does this more than writing books these days.