Lefty Author Stephen King Gets ROASTED on Twitter/X for Talking About What ‘Right Wingers’ Want to Ban

by
PARIS, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 16: American writer Stephen King poses during a portrait session held on November 16, 2013 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ulf Andersen/Getty Images)

Horror author Stephen King is a noted sufferer of Trump Derangement Syndrome. His affliction has been well documented in recent years.

Like many famous liberals, his TDS also extends to all things conservative and Republican. He seems to rise and sleep thinking about how much he hates anyone to the right of Elizabeth Warren.

He recently posted something on Twitter/X talking about what ‘right wingers’ do and do not want to ban and he got flamed for it, big time.

Take a look below:

Isn’t it funny when people on the left claim to speak for conservatives? King got an earful of blowback for this…

Stephen King is insanely rich. You would think he would just go and enjoy his life on a beach somewhere, but no. Like all lefties, he is not happy unless he has something political to complain about. It seems like he does this more than writing books these days.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.