Leftist Climate Protesters Thrown Off Stage in a Heap While Disrupting Event Honoring Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Video)

by

Activists with the leftist group Climate Defiance were thrown off the stage in a tumbled heap while disrupting an event honoring Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. There are no reports of arrests or injuries.

Murkowski was being honored by the Bryce Harlow Foundation at an event held at the Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown D.C. near the convention center. Bryce Harlow was a Republican presidential advisor, Congressional staffer and lobbyist.

Video posted by Climate Defiance shows several activists holding a banner being bull-rushed in a tumble off the stage by security and what appears to be organizers. A woman in a black dress who seems to be Murkowski moves away from the mob to a far corner of the small stage.

The video was posted with this commentary, “BREAKING: We just shut down a gala honoring U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski. Murkowski is a murderer. She incinerates us to enrich her cronies. As Chevron’s top lobbyist gave her an award, we stepped in and stopped the ceremony. Respect us or expect us.”

The group posted childish, hysterical statements explaining why it protested Murkowski:

Climate Defiance is very aggressive in their protests as video the group posted of a protest last month of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) shows:

Rolling Stone praised the group:

The awards ceremony was announced months ago, giving protesters plenty of time to organize.

The announcement for the award:

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) was selected to receive the prestigious Bryce Harlow Award, which honors an elected official whose career is built on championing the principles of integrity, dedication and professionalism — echoing the work and life of the late Bryce Harlow. Murkowski is Alaska’s senior U.S. Senator, is a third generation Alaskan proudly serving as the first Alaskan born senator. She was appointed in 2002, elected to a full six-year term in 2004, re-elected in 2010 in a historic write-in campaign, re-elected in 2016 and re-elected for another six-year term in 2022. Murkowski is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, is Ranking Member of the Interior-Environment Subcommittee, member of Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee, and Vice Chairman of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee. Known for her ability to work collaboratively and across the aisle to reach common sense solutions, Murkowski is a leader on energy and public lands issues, recognizing that sound national policy will promote job creation and economic growth, and higher standards of living and greater global stability. She holds both an Economics Degree from Georgetown University and a Juris Doctor from Willamette College of Law. Prior to serving in Congress, Murkowski was a commercial law attorney in Alaska Murkowski was born in Ketchikan and raised in towns across the state, including Wrangell, Juneau, Fairbanks, and Anchorage. She is married to Verne Martell and they have two grown sons.

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.