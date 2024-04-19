Leftist Climate Protesters Thrown Off Stage in a Heap While Disrupting Event Honoring Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Video)

Activists with the leftist group Climate Defiance were thrown off the stage in a tumbled heap while disrupting an event honoring Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. There are no reports of arrests or injuries.

Murkowski was being honored by the Bryce Harlow Foundation at an event held at the Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown D.C. near the convention center. Bryce Harlow was a Republican presidential advisor, Congressional staffer and lobbyist.

Video posted by Climate Defiance shows several activists holding a banner being bull-rushed in a tumble off the stage by security and what appears to be organizers. A woman in a black dress who seems to be Murkowski moves away from the mob to a far corner of the small stage.

The video was posted with this commentary, “BREAKING: We just shut down a gala honoring U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski. Murkowski is a murderer. She incinerates us to enrich her cronies. As Chevron’s top lobbyist gave her an award, we stepped in and stopped the ceremony. Respect us or expect us.”

The group posted childish, hysterical statements explaining why it protested Murkowski:

Murkowski played a lead role in persuading Biden to approve the Willow Project. This monstrosity will transport 200,000 barrels of oil every single day. This is hideous. This is cruel and barbaric beyond description. (3/5) — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) April 18, 2024

Murkowski claims to support climate legislation, but refused to step in and pass Build Back Better as Joe Manchin held the bill hostage for months. How does this woman sleep at night? How does she live with herself? Is there no limit to her depravity? Is there no limit?

Climate Defiance is very aggressive in their protests as video the group posted of a protest last month of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) shows:

BREAKING: we just called Joe Manchin a sick fuck. We humiliated him in front of a herd of Harvard elites. He squared up. We held firm. Barbaric murderer, hideous fiend, he torches humanity and laughs. pic.twitter.com/1ajrQsKnbJ — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) March 1, 2024

The awards ceremony was announced months ago, giving protesters plenty of time to organize.

Mark your calendars for the 43rd Bryce Harlow Foundation Annual Awards dinner on April 17, 2024 at the Marriott Marquis! We’re honoring Sen. Lisa Murkowski @lisamurkowski and Dan Tate, the Co-Founder of Forbes Tate Partners @forbestate. Learn more at https://t.co/x5rEj2x2eg — Bryce Harlow Fdtn. (@BryceHarlow) December 21, 2023

