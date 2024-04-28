LeBron James Blows Up on Head Coach During Playoff Elimination Game (VIDEO)

Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James has once again allowed his emotions to get the best of him on the court.

During the Lakers’ latest playoff game against the Denver Nuggets, LeBron James exploded at his head coach, Darvin Ham, for refusing to challenge a referee’s call.

In the fourth quarter, while the Lakers were up by 15, James became irate when his head coach, Darvin Ham, did not challenge a ref’s call that claimed Lebron knocked the ball out of the game.

After coach Ham refused to challenge the call, LeBron jumped up and down and screamed at his head coach and bench players.

LeBron James was IRATE that Darvin Ham didn’t challenge this out of bounds call pic.twitter.com/Fwfs8Cxb3U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 28, 2024

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Game 4 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night wasn’t without drama. Usually, that drama takes the form of the Lakers blowing a double-digit lead as they have for the last three consecutive series matchups against the Nuggets. Yet Game 4 was different, not only because the Lakers held onto their lead for the win, but because Los Angeles star LeBron James had one of his biggest on-court blowups of the year. Early in the fourth quarter with the Lakers up 15, James was visibly outraged after the Lakers chose not to challenge an out-of-bounds call. The officials ruled that James touched the ball last, though slow-motion replays revealed that the ball indeed went off of Nuggets’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. James unsuccessfully pleaded with his coaches to challenge the call and was seen furiously shouting at the Lakers bench and even stomping on the court.

The Lakers ended up defeating the Denver Nuggets 119 to 118.

The Nuggets still lead the series 3 to 1.

This isn’t the first time in the series that LeBron has let his temper flare.

On Monday night, James abruptly left a press conference after voicing his frustrations about the refs calling the playoff game.

