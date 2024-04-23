LA Sheriff’s Deputy ‘Ambushed,’ Shot in the Back While Sitting at Intersection – Suspect Arrested: A Gang Member with Violent Criminal History

A Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy was shot in the back execution style by a well-known gang member with a long rap sheet on Monday.

Deputy Samuel Aispuro, 43, was sitting at a red light on his motorcycle in full uniform at an intersection in West Covina when Raymundo Duran, 47, shot him in the back.

The shooting happened at approximately 2:45 pm local time near Barranca Street and North Garvey Avenue, KABC reported.

“He was sitting on a marked black and white police motorcycle in full uniform and he was shot in the back,” Sheriff Robert Luna said, according to KABC.

According to reports, the two did not interact with each other before the deputy was shot.

Thankfully the deputy’s bulletproof vest stopped the round and saved his life.

The deputy radioed for help before he was rushed to the hospital.

“I’ve been shot. It hit the vest. Let me get my notes… The vehicle went westbound on the 10 Freeway from Barranca. Garvey and Barranca,” the deputy said over the radio.

Raymundo was arrested Monday night for drunk driving in San Diego. He had a gun on him.

According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, Raymundo Duran has a long criminal history.

Via Bill Melugin: Raymundo Duran is a known gang member with a violent criminal history, including a manslaughter conviction for stabbing a coworker to death in 2001, a conviction for felony evading in 2021, a conviction for felon in possession of a firearm in 2022, and a DUI arrest last October.

He also has a handful of other misdemeanor arrests.

Charges are pending.

NEW: Per multiple law enforcement sources to me & @AlexandriaHrndz, Raymundo Duran, the man arrested on suspicion of randomly shooting a @LASDHQ deputy in the back in West Covina yesterday, is a known gang member w/ a violent criminal history, including a manslaughter conviction… pic.twitter.com/wgZtcTusz8 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 23, 2024

Recall that a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy was killed in an ambush attack in September.

Los Angeles County Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, a 30-year-old field training officer, was shot in September just outside the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at the corner of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q.

According to FOX News national correspondent Bill Melugin, the deputy was “ambushed and shot in the back of his head while in his patrol car.”

Kevin Cataneo Salazar, 29, was taken into custody after a standoff. Salazar surrendered after law enforcement deployed a chemical agent.

LA’s Marxist District Attorney George Gascon refused to seek the maximum punishment for Salazar. He declined to pursue the death penalty.