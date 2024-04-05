Kevin O’Leary Goes Off on the Job AOC is Doing in Congress: ‘I Wouldn’t Let Her Manage a Candy Store’ (VIDEO)

Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank recently appeared on a podcast with Greg Gutfeld sidekick Tyrus and part of their conversation was about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

While O’Leary praised AOC’s ability to manipulate social media, he pointed out that her district looks like a third world country and mentioned the disaster she caused with Amazon early on in her tenure.

He ultimately concludes that he wouldn’t hire her to run a candy store.

Townhall has details:

As Mr. Wonderful discussed AOC with host Tyrus, he pointed to “what an incredible, incredibly successful politician she is,” though he also added, “What a horrific manager she is.” O’Leary further discussed AOC in terms of her district, New York’s 14th. “Her jurisdiction looks like a Third World country, and yet she’s great at social media and making outrageous statements and getting $5 at a time on, you know, every way she can on social. Good for her. But wow, look what she did when Amazon came knocking for $10,000,” he said… Tyrus agreed that the Amazon debacle was a big deal, saying, “That blew my mind,” as he wanted to know, “How do you survive?” O’Leary was equally perplexed. “So, so why would you want to reward that?! Why wouldn’t you say, ‘Excuse me, could I get better management, please? I live here! I pay taxes here, and I’d like a job! And I don’t think you’re doing a good job for me as a manager! How about I hire somebody else,'” he wondered. “That’s what I would encourage.”… As Tyrus tried to discuss AOC as a business, asking if Mr. Wonderful would “pass” on “Shark Tank,” O’Leary, with laughter made clear, “I wouldn’t let her manage a candy store,” prompting a “wow” from Tyrus.

Watch the video below:

AOC is one of those politicians who doesn’t seem very interested in doing her actual job. What has she ever done for her constituents?