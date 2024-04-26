JUST IN: Massive Fire Consumes Oceanside Pier in San Diego (VIDEO)

A massive fire consumed the Oceanside Pier in San Diego, California on Thursday afternoon.

The fire began around 3 pm local time.

The building at the end of the pier is vacant. It used to be a Ruby’s Diner, but it shut down three years ago after strict Covid pandemic lockdowns destroyed California thanks to Democrats.

According to NBC 7 San Diego, the city of Oceanside last year spent $5.5 million upgrading the pipes and electrical systems on the pier.

NBC 7 San Diego reported:

A massive plume of smoke quickly filled the sky, and two fire-fighting boats arrived on scene shooting water cannons at the structure at the end of the pier. A lone lifeguard vehicle posted up at the foot of pier, with a long fire hose, possibly two, running the length of the pier.

Although smoke obscured the scene, the building at the end of the pier was burning furiously. The structure was once the site of the Ruby’s Restaurant, which has stood empty since the business closed three years ago. As SkyRanger 7 arrived overhead, smoke was blowing onshore the entire length of the structure.

“The Oceanside Fire Department is currently engaged in fighting a fire on the Oceanside Pier,” OFD tweeted out at 3:14 p.m. “We are asking all citizens to please stay away from the immediate area.”

At 4 o’clock, a third vessel had joined the fight as well as a U.S. Coast Guard cutter, but smoke continued to pour out all sides of the two-story building as well as beneath the pier, with only a few flames actually visible. Over at the coast, people had started to congregate to watch the conflagration, with some posing for selfies with the historic structure aflame behind them.

WATCH:

Additional footage of the blaze:

More on this breaking story from NBC 7:

Thanks for sharing!
