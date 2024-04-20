NEW: Jurors Unable to Return Verdict in Murder Trial For Arizona Rancher George Alan Kelly

George Alan Kelly
A jury on Friday was deadlocked and unable to return a unanimous verdict in the murder trial for Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly.
George Kelly, the Arizona rancher who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault for defending his wife and property from illegal invaders went on trial last month.
Kelly, 75, was arrested for killing Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, on his Arizona ranch in Kino Springs just outside of Nogales, Mexico on January 30, 2023.
According to reports, Gabriel Cuen-Butimea has a history of illegally crossing into the United States and multiple deportations.
According to the defense lawyers, Mr. Kelly fired warning shots after he saw a group of men dressed in camouflaged clothing point an AK-47 right at him.
George Alan Kelly was careful to shoot above their heads, the lawyers said.
The rancher later discovered the deceased illegal alien, who is likely a cartel smuggler, when he went to go check on his horse.
Kelly was initially charged with first-degree murder, but a judge recently downgraded his charge to second-degree murder during an evidentiary hearing in court.
Kelly’s defense attorney Brenna Larkin told jurors that her client “was in a life or death situation.”
Jurors deliberated on Thursday and were unable to reach a verdict. Deliberations continued on Friday and after more than 7 hours the jury sent a note to the judge and informed him they could not reach a verdict.
Jury deliberations will resume on Monday.
AZ Central reported:
A jury was unable to reach a verdict on Friday afternoon in the trial of a Nogales-area rancher charged with killing an unarmed migrant crossing his 170-acre property.
After more than seven hours of deliberation, the jury sent a note to Santa Cruz Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink saying jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict. The judge asked them to continue deliberating and offered for them to leave early Friday and return on Monday.
Rancher George Alan Kelly, 75, faces one count of second-degree murder in the death of Gabriel Cuen Buitimea and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being accused of putting another man, Daniel Ramirez, in danger as they were crossing his 170-acre spread near the international border.