NEW: Jurors Unable to Return Verdict in Murder Trial For Arizona Rancher George Alan Kelly



George Alan Kelly

A jury on Friday was deadlocked and unable to return a unanimous verdict in the murder trial for Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly.

George Kelly, the Arizona rancher who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault for defending his wife and property from illegal invaders went on trial last month.

Kelly, 75, was arrested for killing Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, on his Arizona ranch in Kino Springs just outside of Nogales, Mexico on January 30, 2023.

According to reports, Gabriel Cuen-Butimea has a history of illegally crossing into the United States and multiple deportations.

According to the defense lawyers, Mr. Kelly fired warning shots after he saw a group of men dressed in camouflaged clothing point an AK-47 right at him.

George Alan Kelly was careful to shoot above their heads, the lawyers said.

The rancher later discovered the deceased illegal alien, who is likely a cartel smuggler, when he went to go check on his horse.

Kelly was initially charged with first-degree murder, but a judge recently downgraded his charge to second-degree murder during an evidentiary hearing in court.

Kelly’s defense attorney Brenna Larkin told jurors that her client “was in a life or death situation.”

Jurors deliberated on Thursday and were unable to reach a verdict. Deliberations continued on Friday and after more than 7 hours the jury sent a note to the judge and informed him they could not reach a verdict.

Jury deliberations will resume on Monday.

AZ Central reported: