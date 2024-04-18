Joe Biden’s Gaffe Ridden Campaign Stop… Possible Record for Most Screwups in One Speech (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden not only told the fake news story of cannibals consuming his uncle during WWII, but he lied to the Steel Workers Union and we have proof. In fact the number of lies and gaffes from the man who occupies the oval office were so prolific, we thought we should lay them all out for you.

Plus Democrats show their true colors when asked about “death to America” chants. One remains silent, the other flies off the handle. We have the Katy Porter and Rashida Talib video you have to see to believe.

Photo of author
Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.