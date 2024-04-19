Joe Biden: “Instead of Importin Foreign Products, I’m Exporting Fedurhhahh Products!” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday was an incoherent rambling mess as he addressed members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) construction and maintenance conference in Washington DC.

Biden slurred and yelled throughout his short speech.

Biden — confused, as always — alternates between incomprehensible slurring and yelling pic.twitter.com/P8e7VbgFd4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 19, 2024

Biden falsely claimed people are doing better because of Bidenomics.

“People are doing better! I could go on, but I’m not going to … boy, I’m tempted these days!” Biden said.

This is a lie. Middle-class Americans are suffering because of high inflation rates, soaring gas prices, and chronic underemployment thanks to Joe Biden.

“Instead of importin foreign products, I’m exporting fedurhhahh products!” Biden said.

He’s completely shot.

BIDEN (confused): "Instead of importin foreign products, I'm exporting fedurhhahh products!" He is NOT WELL! pic.twitter.com/6PFRdEdMNA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 19, 2024

Biden shuffled away after mumbling through his remarks.

WATCH: