Joe Biden: “Instead of Importin Foreign Products, I’m Exporting Fedurhhahh Products!” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday was an incoherent rambling mess as he addressed members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) construction and maintenance conference in Washington DC.

Biden slurred and yelled throughout his short speech.

Biden falsely claimed people are doing better because of Bidenomics.

“People are doing better! I could go on, but I’m not going to … boy, I’m tempted these days!” Biden said.

This is a lie. Middle-class Americans are suffering because of high inflation rates, soaring gas prices, and chronic underemployment thanks to Joe Biden.

“Instead of importin foreign products, I’m exporting fedurhhahh products!” Biden said.

He’s completely shot.

Biden shuffled away after mumbling through his remarks.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
