LIVE TWITTER SPACE AT 11 AM ET: J6 Political Prisoner Jake Lang Celebrates 4th Birthday in the Gulag – With Jim Hoft and Gen. Michael Flynn – for Jake’s Birthday

by

Tomorrow on April 7th, the Conservative community is rallying around Jake for his Birthday with an exclusive LIVE Political Prisoner Podcast hosted by @TheGatewayPundit on Twitter Space with special guests joining Jake – Jim Hoft and GENERAL FLYNN!!

** CLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE AT 11 AM ET, APRIL 7TH

The Gateway Pundit family has gotten to know Jake intimately over the last 4 years and has watched him grow. Our flagship podcast with Jake – The Political Prisoner Podcast – is recorded live through the wall phone from over 15 different prisons he has been in! Jake’s show has ascended in popularity the last few years, bringing in guests like Dinesh D’Souza, Mike Lindell, Lara Logan, Christina Bobb and my brother Joe Hoft!

Jake’s his fight for the January 6 Political Prisoners has been legendary. Jake has raised & distributed over 1.2 million dollars for the January 6ers in the last 3 years! The J6Truth organization he started which includes SponsorJ6.com and J6Legal.org currently feeds all 270 J6 prisoners $100 a month or more in their commissary accounts and has retained lawyers for over 40 Jan 6 defendants.

Hear directly from Jake, Jim Hoft and General Flynn today at 11 AM Eastern Sunday morning.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.