“I’ve Had a Lot of Hate Comments” – Iowa’s Gabby Marshall Takes Down Her Social Media After UConn Game – Because She Was Fouled! (VIDEO)

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are heading back to the National Championships on Sunday after defeating Connecticut on Friday night in a thriller 71-69.

Iowa trailed for most of the game but came back strong in the second half tallying 45 points to lift the Hawkeyes over UConn in the NCAA semifinal game. UConn led by as much as 12 points in the first half of the game.

The Iowa game ended shortly after UConn Huskies star Aaliyah Edwards was called for the offensive foul against Iowa’s Gabbie Marshall with 3.9 seconds remaining. The foul gave the Hawkeyes the ball with seconds remaining. Caitlin Clark was then fouled and hit one of two free throws and Iowa rebounded the ball with less than two seconds remaining.

Iowa haters complained that the refs got it wrong and this was not a foul.

Watch the video and decide for yourself.

Following the game the Iowa haters came out in force.

The Iowa haters and LeBron James were disgusted with this obvious foul call.

Gabbie Marshall later told reporters she was receiving so much hate that she shut down her social media accounts.