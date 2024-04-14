Italian Soccer Match Abandoned After 24-Year-Old Player Suddenly Collapses With Chest Pains (VIDEO)

by

A first-division Italian soccer match was abandoned on Sunday after a 24-year-old player suddenly collapsed with chest pains.

The match, a Serie A game between Roma and Udinese, was called off after defender Evan Ndicka fell to the ground in the 72nd minute and was taken off on a stretcher.

Following his collapse, Roma’s medical staff and emergency services came onto the field, and following discussions with the referee the, the match was abandoned.

In a statement on the X platform following his hospitalization, Roma confirmed he was undergoing tests in hospital.

“The team visited Ndicka in hospital,” the post read. “Evan feels better and is in good spirits. He will remain under observation for tests in hospital.”

The remainder of the match will now be played at a later date.

Last December, another top-flight match between English Premier League teams Bournemouth and Luton Town was also suspended after the latter’s 29-year-old captain, Tom Lockyer, collapsed without any contact with other players.

It was later confirmed that he had suffered from a cardiac arrest and had had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) device fitted.

Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.