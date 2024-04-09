Is There a Secret Deal Between Trump and RFK JR. That will Hand Trump The White House? (VIDEO)

by

It is becoming clear to me that neither Robert F. Kennedy Jr. or Donald J. Trump are going to speak ill of each other. In fact, they seem to be praising each other at times. This is because RFK Jr’s run for the White House hurts Joe Biden. My belief is there may be a deal in place between President Trump and RFK, Jr. Why else would Kennedy pick a radical to be his running mate? Nicole Shanahan is a leftist who will only help pick off votes from Joe Biden.


I am making the prediction now that President Trump will have a spot for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. inside the Trump Administration. RFK Jr. knows he has no shot of winning the Presidency, so if he wants a voice in the future, the best way is to help President Trump.

Photo of author
Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

