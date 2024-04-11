Imprisoned for Corruption Conviction After Unprecedented Mexican Embassy Raid, Former Ecuadorian VP Jorge Glas Tried To Commit Suicide and Is on Hunger Strike

The saga of the arrest and imprisonment of former Ecuadorian VP Jorge Glas just had yet another surprising and shocking development, as news arose that he attempted suicide and is now on a hunger strike at a prison in Guayaquil to protest his arrest.

Glas, who has been convicted of corruption for the third time, having previously served four years in prison, had sought asylum in the Mexican embassy in Quito when – in an unprecedented turn of events – an elite group of the Ecuadorian army RAIDED the Mexican embassy in Quito, to arrest him.

Armed Soldiers of the Ecuadorian Army, in black vehicles, broke the external doors of the Mexican diplomatic headquarters and accessed the courtyards.

Glas was arrested and taken into custody, and an explosive diplomatic war between Ecuador and Mexico began.

Glas is taken out of the Mexican embassy. pic.twitter.com/YFO34nSDEo — Paul Serran (@paul_serran) April 6, 2024

A few days later, another dramatic chapter: it was revealed Glas was taken to hospital after he fell ill at a prison in Guayaquil.

This took place just hours after his lawyers complained they had been unable to contact him.

SNAI prison agency said Glas had been taken to the naval hospital in Guayaquil around noon local time. Glas fell ill ‘after refusing to eat food provided (in the jail) during the last 24 hours,” the statement said’.

But that was NOT the full story, as we learn now.

Reuters reported:

“‘We have confirmed that the medical emergency was a suicide attempt. He has not eaten anything and is on a hunger strike’, [former President Rafael] Correa said in a message on X, which was confirmed by Vera in a whatsapp message.”

Glas was discharged from hospital on Tuesday and returned to prison.

Tensions between Mexico and Ecuador peaked after Quito declared the Mexican ambassador persona non grata, retaliating against ‘unfortunate’ comments by leftist Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Obrador later divulged video clips from inside the embassy showing a door violently forced open as well as a man, who appeared to be Glas, being carried out by his arms and legs.

| ÚLTIMA HORA: México revela el video de como fue el operativo para la captura de Jorge Glas en la embajada de ese país en Ecuador. Aplaudo a Daniel Noboa y a la policía que sin un solo disparo detuvieron al corrupto ex vicepresidente narcosocialista. ¿Apoyas a Daniel Noboa? pic.twitter.com/ey9GDEAnln — Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) April 9, 2024

