Illegal Alien Tries to Rob Bank in Ohio Using a Translator App Because He Couldn’t Figure Out How to Say “Put the Money in the Bag” (VIDEO)

In a bizarre twist to bank robbery attempts, an alleged illegal immigrant tried to rob a bank in Sandusky, Ohio using a translator app on his phone to demand money from the tellers.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Yeixon Brito-Gonzalez from Venezuela, found himself in the grips of the law shortly after his failed attempt.

The incident happened on April 4, when local police were alerted to a suspicious individual inside a bank who was attempting to communicate with the tellers via his phone, without speaking, FOX 8 reported.

According to Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver, the security footage from the bank clearly showed Brito-Gonzalez using the translator app to convey messages such as “get the money” and “put the money in the bag” to the bank staff.

Despite his efforts, the tellers did not comply with his demands, leading Brito-Gonzalez to leave the premises empty-handed. His departure from the scene was short-lived, however, as Sandusky officers apprehended him nearby shortly after the incident.

“This is certainly a first for us,” Chief Oliver commented to FOX 8. “In my over 20 years of law enforcement, I’ve never seen someone attempt to use a translator app as a means to commit a crime like this.”

Upon his arrest, a Spanish-speaking officer communicated with Brito-Gonzalez, who revealed that he had recently lost his job and was in desperate need of money. Despite his dire financial situation, Brito-Gonzalez denied any intention of robbing the bank, claiming instead that he had merely asked the bank to give him money.

Now, Brito-Gonzalez is facing charges including attempted robbery, attempted theft, and criminal trespassing. The case has also caught the attention of federal authorities, with Chief Oliver disclosing that customs and border control have placed a hold on Brito-Gonzalez, raising questions about his legal status in the country.

