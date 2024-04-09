Illegal Alien From El Salvador Arrested For Murdering Man, Dismembering His Body

Joe Biden’s America.

An illegal alien from El Salvador was arrested last Friday in California for murdering a man and dismembering his body in January.

Police did not identify the suspect because he was 17 at the time of the murder. He turned 18 in February, but law enforcement is still protecting his identity.

“On Friday, April 5th, homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18 year old from Mendota,” the Fresno County Sheriff said.

“He has been booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Campus and faces one count of murder. His name is not being released due to him currently being in the juvenile court system. The court has the discretion to transfer this matter to an adult court. That decision will be made at a later time,” the sheriff said.

“On January 17th, 2024, deputies responded to check on a car parked in the middle of an orchard located near Belmont and Washoe Avenues, just west of Mendota. Inside the vehicle was a deceased man whose body had been dismembered. He was later identified as 25 year old Fraylee Hernandez of Mendota,” the Fresno sheriff added.

The suspect is an illegal alien from El Salvador who is on probation for assaulting his mother. It is unclear when or where he illegally entered the US.

The victim, Fraylee Hernandez, and the suspect were acquaintances according to law enforcement.

“During the investigation, detectives identified a primary suspect in this murder. They learned the actual killing took place on January 6th, 2024. At the time, the suspect was 17 years old. He turned 18 in February. The suspect is an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador who is also currently on probation for assaulting his mother. He and the murder victim were acquaintances,” the sheriff said.