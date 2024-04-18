Illegal Alien Arrested in Crash That Killed Staffer of Democrat U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has reported an 18-year-old Honduran man who was arrested in connection with a vehicle crash that killed a staffer to Democrat U.S. Senator Catherine Masto entered the U.S. illegally.

Elmer Rueda-Linares,18, was involved in a two-way vehicle crash on April 6th that killed Kurt Englehart, a senior adviser to Sen. Cortez Masto.

After the deadly crash occurred, Rueda-Linares fled the scene of the accident and was later charged with felony hit and run.

Rueda-Linares’s felony hit-and-run has since been dropped, and he has now been charged with “failing to stop at the scene of an accident.”

ICE told Fox News that Rueda-Linares entered the U.S. in March of 2021, near Rio Grande City, Texas, without receiving any inspection from immigration authorities.

Trump released a response to the deadly accident by stating Biden’s open border policies are the “kiss of death.”

Anthony Scott

