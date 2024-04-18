Illegal Alien Arrested in Crash That Killed Staffer of Democrat U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has reported an 18-year-old Honduran man who was arrested in connection with a vehicle crash that killed a staffer to Democrat U.S. Senator Catherine Masto entered the U.S. illegally.

Elmer Rueda-Linares,18, was involved in a two-way vehicle crash on April 6th that killed Kurt Englehart, a senior adviser to Sen. Cortez Masto.

After the deadly crash occurred, Rueda-Linares fled the scene of the accident and was later charged with felony hit and run.

Rueda-Linares’s felony hit-and-run has since been dropped, and he has now been charged with “failing to stop at the scene of an accident.”

ICE told Fox News that Rueda-Linares entered the U.S. in March of 2021, near Rio Grande City, Texas, without receiving any inspection from immigration authorities.

Another illegal immigrant kills another American. How many Americans do you think will be killed in the next year by illegal immigrants?https://t.co/3gKIozUgMd — Robbie Mouton (@mcgmouton57) April 17, 2024

Per Reno Gazette-Journal:

The 18-year-old arrested in connection with the death of an adviser to U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was in the country illegally. Elmer Rueda-Linares was in a two-vehicle crash about 4:30 a.m. April 6 at Kietzke and Peckham lanes that killed Kurt Englehart, state senior adviser to Cortez Masto, a Democrat. On April 8, federal officers placed an immigration detainer — or “ICE hold”— on Rueda-Linares, who is being held at Washoe County Jail, the Department of Homeland Security told the RGJ in a statement Tuesday. The initial charge against Rueda-Linares of felony hit-and-run has been changed to failing to stop at the scene of an accident, according to the sheriff’s office. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

A staffer for Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was tragically killed this weekend by a “suspected impaired driver” — who fled the scene and was later arrested. Officials say the suspect is an illegal alien who crossed the border in March 2021. pic.twitter.com/dOxQPoxIdT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 17, 2024

Trump released a response to the deadly accident by stating Biden’s open border policies are the “kiss of death.”