“I Will Not Rest, Until He Is Gone” – View Host Joy Behar Defames President Trump, Says He is “liable for rape”

by

OJ Simpson died today from cancer.

The View hosts remembered OJ on their show.

Sunny Hostin spoke about her connection to the OJ trial and that she thought OJ was guilty.

That’s when Joy Behar jumped in to compare OJ to Donald Trump and accuse him of rape.

Sunny Hostin:  I ended up becoming close to Kim Goldman. I can tell you that even after-

Joy Behar:  Her son was killed, right?

Sunny Hostin: Her brother. Her brother Ron. Her brother Ron was killed along with Nicole Simpson. I remember how palpable, even to this day, that loss is for the family. That was the tragedy part? For me, the tragedy was the injustice, in my opinion.

Joy Behar:  Which part?

Sunny Hostin:  The criminal trial, the fact that he was not found guilty. But he was found liable later…

Joy Behar: Like Trump was found liable for rape.

Sunny Hostin: Yes.

Joy Behar:  It was the same thing.

Sunny Hostin:  Everything goes back to Trump.

Joy Behar: Until he’s gone, I will not rest.

Sonny Hostin: Liable for sexual assault.

These really are horrible women.  Destructive, dishonest and slanderous.

Via Julia.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

