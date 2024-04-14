“I Was Afraid For My Life” – 81-Year-Old Vietnam Veteran Sucker-Punched by Teens Before They Stole and Crashed His Car

A Vietnam veteran was sucker-punched by teens before they stole his 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe and crashed it after a short chase with police.

81-year-old Ernie Aimone was out delivering pizzas in the Jefferson Park neighborhood in Chicago last Wednesday night when a pack of teens ambushed him.

“They said, ‘Give me the keys’ and sucker-punched me from behind, hit me in the face. I was afraid for my life,” Ernie Aimone said to ABC 7 Chicago. “I got a daughter and a son. I gotta live for them.”

He said that he didn’t fight back. He lay face down in the street as the teens took off with his cell phone and car.

Several hours later, police spotted Ernie’s Hyundai on the expressway. The suspect crashed the Hyundai after a short case.

Ernie was been a pizza delivery driver for Joe’s on Higgins for the last 40 years and most of the customers ask for him to deliver their pies.

Ernie Aimone is a celebrity in the community. Everyone loves him and describes him as “family.”

A GoFundMe was set up to pay for car repairs or to buy a new car so Ernie can resume delivering pizzas.

“While he’s become a bit of a local legend, he has fallen on hard times as of late. Just a few nights ago, Ernie was carjacked by multiple individuals, who stole his phone, took his car for a joyride, and left the vehicle extremely damaged.” the GoFundMe, which was set up by the Gladstone Park Chamber of Commerce said.

Only one teen has been arrested so far.

