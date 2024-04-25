“I Got One of Those Phone Calls” – SICK! Joe Biden Makes it About Himself While Speaking on Police Officers Killed in the Line of Duty (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday made his way up to Syracuse, New York to deliver remarks on the CHIPS and Science Act. Biden bragged about his dumpster fire economy.

His remarks on the economy come as the GDP slowed to 1.6% in the first quarter of 2024.

After Biden’s stop in Syracuse where he announced a $6 billion investment in semiconductor manufacturer Micron, he will travel to Westchester County for a celebrity fundraiser.

Biden is rubbing elbows with Hollywood elitists in New York while President Trump walked around a construction site and praised New York union workers for their hard work.

Spot the difference:

GOOD MORNING FROM NEW YORK! Union workers chant “USA” as President Trump visits their construction site pic.twitter.com/KjcZ9UzvX3 — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) April 25, 2024

One New York union worker had a message for Joe Biden: “F*ck you!”

Q: What's your message to Joe Biden? Union Worker: “F*ck you.” pic.twitter.com/e1YSJAkWTX — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 25, 2024

Of course, Biden made his speech all about himself.

“Every time a police officer puts on that shield every morning, their husband or wife, whatever it is, or child, worries about will they get that phone call. I got one of those phone calls,” Biden said.

Biden’s wife and daughter dying in a car accident or his son dying of brain cancer at Walter Reed is not the same thing as a police officer dying in the line of duty.

A wife receiving a phone call about her police officer husband dying in the line of duty is not the same thing.

Joe Biden is a disgusting narcissist.

WATCH: