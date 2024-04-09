“I Blame Myself for Lindsey Graham” – President Trump Blasts Senator Lindsey Graham Over Abortion Comments and Proposals

Earlier today, President Trump released a statement on his positions for abortion and abortion rights.

President Trump stated on Truth Social that he believes the individual states should be allowed to make abortion policy.

President Trump also announced his support for IVF treatments for families that want a baby, saying, “The Republican Party should always stand for life.”

Following his remarks Trump slammed Senator Lindsey Graham for his previous remarks on abortion.

Lindsey Graham is famous for delivering the midterms to Democrats with his proposed abortion regulations after Graham announced legislation to ban abortion in the US after 15 weeks.

Lindsey wanted to make sure Democrats have something to push them to the polls.

Lindsey and Republicans had no chance of passing such legislation. They were not in the majority. But Lindsey announced his plans anyway.

After Lindsey’s remarks Democrats did surprisingly well in the 2022 midterm elections.

Today after his remarks on abortion rules and regulations.

Then he fired off a series on Truth Social posts targeting Lindsey Graham.

President Trump: After we won, Marjorie Dannenfelser of SBA, and Lindsey Graham, started saying, “No, let’s go back to the Federal Government with 0 weeks,” and when they got nowhere, they upped it to 6 week, and more recently they upped it to 15 weeks, and were obviously willing to take the number UPWARD, UPWARD, UPWARD because they were getting nowhere with the Democrats, and they never will, because the Democrats would never give up on this Issue no matter how many weeks the Republicans went – even if they went, “Unlimited Abortion!” We had a Great Victory, it’s back in the States where it belongs, and where everyone wanted it.

In another social media post, President Trump said, “Senator Lindsey Graham and Marjorie Dannenfelser should study the 10th Amendment and States’ Rights. When they do, they should proudly get on with helping Republicans to WIN ELECTIONS, rather than making it impossible for them to do so!”

President Trump: And in a third post President Trump blamed himself for Lindsey being in the US Senate today.

I blame myself for Lindsey Graham, because the only reason he won in the Great State of South Carolina is because I Endorsed him!

Obviously, President Trump has had his fill with Lindsey Graham.