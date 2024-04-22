Huge Chunk of Gen Z: Israel Has No Right to Exist as Nation in Mideast

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

‘A large swath of them have become terrorist sympathizers’

In a stunning statement about the intolerance exhibited by members of Gen Z, a new poll shows that fully one in three says Israel does not have a right to exist as a nation in the Middle East.

Israel, of course, was established subsequent to World War II and Adolf Hitler’s determined campaign to exterminate the Jewish community, killing millions in his gas chambers.

Since then, Israel has become a beacon of freedom in the Mideast, an established democracy where all enjoy the same civil rights, despite the hatred of virtually all of its neighbors, and their repeated attacks. It is a key ally of the U.S.