HORROR: Illegal Alien in Illinois Brutally Stabs Wife to Death in Front of Their Two Children, Nearly Decapitating Her

An illegal alien from Mexico who walked across the open U.S.-Mexico border last month committed one of the most heinous crimes imaginable.

As Fox News reported Thursday, 33-year-old Baltazar Perez-Estrada walked into the Carol Stream Police Department in Illinois on April 1 at 11:30 A.M. and informed them that he had stabbed his 26-year-old wife, Maricela Simon Franco, to death.

The incident occurred on March 31 at 10 p.m. when Perez-Estrada and Franco argued. Perez-Estrada was infuriated when he found out his wife had a boyfriend about two weeks after he crossed into the U.S., according to Law and Crime.

Perez-Estrada proceeded to stab Franco dozens of times in her head, neck, body, and hands in front of their two young children. Prosecutors revealed the attack was so brutal that Franco was nearly decapitated.

Franco was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors also discovered that the violent alien crossed into the United States from Mexico before the murder. But instead of being sent back, Perez-Estrada was just given a notice to appear before a court and allowed him to continue his journey.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin released a statement mourning Simon Franco’s death and expressing condolences to her loved ones.

“First and foremost, I offer my sincerest condolences to Maricela’s surviving family and friends on their loss and wish them strength as they continue their lives without the love and support provided by Maricela,” Berlin said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) posted a statement on X slamming Joe Biden and disgraced Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for contributing to this evil crime via their open border policies:

Biden is letting monsters in our country. Animal is too nice of a word to describe this man. He’s a monster. Mayorkas is running the open border that is letting these things in America. When we deliver the articles, Schumer better hold a trial.

Perez-Estrada has been charged with first-degree murder. His arraignment is set for April 25.