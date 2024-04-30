HOPE FOR AMERICA! Texas Cops Go to Work in Austin – Dirty Booger-Haired Leftists Scooped Up, Zip-Tied, and Hauled Off like Baby Calves at UT Campus

Make America Texas Again
Austin police today took down the impromptu pro-Hamas hippy encampment on the University of Texas campus this afternoon.
There was a lot of screaming by the dirty leftists.
Booger-haired girl got carried off by no-nonsense police.
Dirty Hippy Airlines
You fly for free at Taliban Day Camp
We even deliver lmao pic.twitter.com/l4PnQNwwrD
She was not as talkative as she was earlier.
Booger Hair Just Fucked Up
Assault on a police officer
Austin TX pic.twitter.com/IJMAdsUzVn
The pepper spray was flying .
They getting the hot pepper sauce for dinner in Austin TX
pic.twitter.com/uKNdVUL4Xg
Dude got a facial.
Student protesters at @UTAustin are being hit with pepper spray as they attempt to push police and state troopers off campus. pic.twitter.com/f01pZbJOgD
They had their communist medics out in force.
Lmao
They got exhausted just standing for a day pic.twitter.com/Wf0hRvxP7M
Another takedown by the Texas police.
Texas is doing Awesome
America is so fucking clapping
Go Police!! pic.twitter.com/XwLhB5jw6U
The commies suffered major losses tonight in Texas.
Thanks Texas police for bringing hope back to America.