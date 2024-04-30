HOPE FOR AMERICA! Texas Cops Go to Work in Austin – Dirty Booger-Haired Leftists Scooped Up, Zip-Tied, and Hauled Off like Baby Calves at UT Campus

Make America Texas Again

Austin police today took down the impromptu pro-Hamas hippy encampment on the University of Texas campus this afternoon.

There was a lot of screaming by the dirty leftists.

Booger-haired girl got carried off by no-nonsense police.

Dirty Hippy Airlines You fly for free at Taliban Day Camp We even deliver lmao pic.twitter.com/l4PnQNwwrD — 0HOUR (@0HOUR) April 29, 2024

She was not as talkative as she was earlier.

Booger Hair Just Fucked Up Assault on a police officer Austin TX pic.twitter.com/IJMAdsUzVn — 0HOUR (@0HOUR) April 29, 2024

The pepper spray was flying .

They getting the hot pepper sauce for dinner in Austin TX

pic.twitter.com/uKNdVUL4Xg — 0HOUR (@0HOUR) April 30, 2024

Dude got a facial.

Student protesters at @UTAustin are being hit with pepper spray as they attempt to push police and state troopers off campus. pic.twitter.com/f01pZbJOgD — Peter Holley (@peterjholley) April 29, 2024

They had their communist medics out in force.

Lmao They got exhausted just standing for a day pic.twitter.com/Wf0hRvxP7M — 0HOUR (@0HOUR) April 29, 2024

Another takedown by the Texas police.

Texas is doing Awesome America is so fucking clapping Go Police!! pic.twitter.com/XwLhB5jw6U — 0HOUR (@0HOUR) April 29, 2024

The commies suffered major losses tonight in Texas.

Thanks Texas police for bringing hope back to America.