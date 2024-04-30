HOPE FOR AMERICA! Texas Cops Go to Work in Austin – Dirty Booger-Haired Leftists Scooped Up, Zip-Tied, and Hauled Off like Baby Calves at UT Campus

by
Austin police remove booger-haired leftist from UT Austin pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

Make America Texas Again

Austin police today took down the impromptu pro-Hamas hippy encampment on the University of Texas campus this afternoon.

There was a lot of screaming by the dirty leftists.

Booger-haired girl got carried off by no-nonsense police.

She was not as talkative as she was earlier.

The pepper spray was flying .

Dude got a facial.

They had their communist medics out in force.

Another takedown by the Texas police.

The commies suffered major losses tonight in Texas.
Thanks Texas police for bringing hope back to America.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.