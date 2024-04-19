Hillary Clinton Says Trump Wants to Kill His Opposition (VIDEO)

Hillary Clinton described Joe Biden and the Democrat party and she trashed Trump during her podcast interview with Marc Elias, a far-left lawyer who helped Hillary purchase the fake Trump-Russia dossier in 2016.

Typical projection.

“Putin does what [Trump] would like to do,” Hillary Clinton said to corrupt left-wing lawyer Marc Elias on his “Democracy Docket” podcast. “Kill his opposition, imprison his opposition, drive journalists into exile, rule without any check or balance. That’s what Trump really wants. And so we have to be very conscious of how he sees the world because in that world, he only sees strong men leaders. He sees Putin. He sees Xi. He sees Kim Jong Un in North Korea. Those are the people he is modeling himself after and we’ve been down this road in our, you know, world history. We sure don’t want to go down that again.”

“You have been right about everything. I feel like you were cheated. I think that your election was not on the up and up because Russia got involved… and Donald Trump, and all that,” Marc Elias.

Hillary replied, “If he ever gets back near the White House again, it will be like having a dictator. I don’t say that lightly. Go back and read Project 2025. They’re going to fire everybody. The person in the government who knows about the next pandemic? Get rid of him.”

WATCH:

Hillary Clinton claiming that if Trump wins, he will be a dictator.

+ Marc Elias saying that Hillary Clinton was right about everything, including the Russia collusion hoax:

Watch the full interview with crooked Hillary and Marc Elias here: