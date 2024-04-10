HE’S SHOT: Biden Forgets What Century He is In as Joint Presser with Japanese Prime Minister Goes Sideways (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Wednesday afternoon participated in a joint press conference in the Rose Garden with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Biden was nearly an hour late to the presser. He read from a list of pre-approved reporters from his handlers.

“Who do I call on next? Hang on a second. I got my list here…” Biden said.

WATCH:

The reflection in Joe Biden’s sunglasses shows he is reading the entire answer from his notes.

Biden was given the answers to questions in advance.

WATCH:

Biden forgot what century he is in.

“Elect me. I’m in the 20th Century,” Biden said.

WATCH:

The disastrous joint presser comes after Biden was led around the South Lawn like a dog during the greeting ceremony for the Japanese Prime Minister.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

