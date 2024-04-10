HE’S SHOT: Biden Forgets What Century He is In as Joint Presser with Japanese Prime Minister Goes Sideways (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Wednesday afternoon participated in a joint press conference in the Rose Garden with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Biden was nearly an hour late to the presser. He read from a list of pre-approved reporters from his handlers.

“Who do I call on next? Hang on a second. I got my list here…” Biden said.

WATCH:

BIDEN (searching for the list of pre-selected reporters from his handlers): "Who do I call on next? Hang on a second. I got my list here…" pic.twitter.com/oIAiLdKoyl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

The reflection in Joe Biden’s sunglasses shows he is reading the entire answer from his notes.

Biden was given the answers to questions in advance.

WATCH:

Watch the reflection in Biden's sunglasses — he's reading the entire answer VERBATIM from his notes. Biden is NOT WELL. pic.twitter.com/1tgBREcFly — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

Biden forgot what century he is in.

“Elect me. I’m in the 20th Century,” Biden said.

WATCH:

BIDEN: "Elect me. I'm in the 20th Century." pic.twitter.com/I0vr7KiYUB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

The disastrous joint presser comes after Biden was led around the South Lawn like a dog during the greeting ceremony for the Japanese Prime Minister.