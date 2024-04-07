HERO: President of Pomona College Suspends Radical Anti-Israel Students and Has Them Arrested (VIDEO)

It has been maddening over the last several months to watch as colleges and universities indulge mobs of radical, anti-Israel students defending the terrorists of Hamas. Many schools, even in the Ivy League, have also tolerated disgusting displays of antisemitism.

Not at Pomona College in California, however.

Some of these students decided to invade a campus building where they didn’t belong and the school president made it clear that she wasn’t playing around. She warned the students to leave and ultimately suspended them and had them arrested.

FOX News reported:

California college president cracks down on protesting pro-Palestinian students: ‘Immediate suspension’ After a pro-Palestinian protest erupted at a California college on Friday, the president cracked down, saying that the students would be “subject to immediate suspension.” President Gabrielle Starr of Pomona College in Claremont, California, addressed the campus community after she said a group of protesters refused to identify themselves to Campus Safety and Student Affairs staff and verbally harassed staff, including using an anti-black racial slur when speaking to an administrator. “Any participants in today’s events on the SCC lawn or in Alexander Hall, who turn out to be Pomona students, are subject to immediate suspension,” Starr wrote in a letter to students on Friday evening. “Students from the other Claremont Colleges will be banned from Pomona’s campus and subject to discipline on their own campuses. All individual participants not part of The Claremont Colleges community are hereby banned from campus immediately,” Starr said.

Watch the videos in this tweet, especially the one on the left.

When Pomona College students (and possibly others) rushed into an administrative building last night, President Gabi Starr told them they had 10 minutes to leave. Then she suspended them and had them arrested. (Warning: language) pic.twitter.com/aCaSSIsRAA — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 6, 2024

Colleges and universities have got to start standing up to these student mobs or the problem is only going to get worse.