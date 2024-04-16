Has-Been Katie Couric Tells Bill Maher ‘Anti-Intellectualism,’ ‘Class Resentment’ Drives MAGA Voters (Video)

Has-been journalist and cheerleader for the leftist agenda, Katie Couric, joined Bill Maher’s Sunday edition of his “Club Random” podcast.

During the conversation, Couric and Maher discussed the polarization of society and the motivations of Trump supporters.

Couric suggested that the wealth gap in America is wider than ever before, and that has fomented class resentment. This resentment, she posited, coupled with “jealousy,” is driving the MAGA movement.

Couric could not help but also put the intellectual snobbery that envelopes the elitist left on full display, saying MAGA voters are also “anti-intellectualism.”

Couric argued, “The socioeconomic disparities are a lot and class resentment is a lot and anti-intellectualism and elitism is what is driving many of these anti-establishment — which are Trump voters — so, I think that is a huge problem that we have to address.”

She continued, “I mean globalization and the transition from an industrial to a technological society — I don’t know if you’ve ever been jealous of someone else or resentful — it is such a corroding and bitter, almost bile feeling.”

“I think that when people who are really struggling see people who have everything and are on top of that, looking down on them, it is just a recipe for such anger and resentment and grievance,” she added.

Maher responded, saying he is “bored” with the media’s negative treatment of Trump. Further, he added he wished they (the media) would understand the perspective of the typical Trump voter.

Watch:

Couric, however, has signaled she has no desire to understand Trump voters. She only wants to smear them.

When Couric joined Maher in 2021, she told him Trump supporters needed to be “deprogrammed” and called Trump supporters cult members.

She told Maher, “How are we going to really, almost deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump?”