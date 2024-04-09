Harsh Critic of Trump, British FM Cameron Goes to Florida To Meet with the Presidential Favorite, Ahead of His Meeting with Secretary Blinken

While he has always been a fierce critic of Donald Trump, British Foreign Minister (and former Prime Minister) David Cameron, in his trip to the US, plans to meet the Republican nominee that’s leading in all the polls.

Cameron will meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken today, as well as with lawmakers in Congress to press for an aid package for Ukraine while also discussing the Israel-Gaza war.

But before he does so, Cameron will meet former President Donald Trump in Florida, a spokesperson for the British government’s Foreign Office said.

It is described as a ‘standard practice’ engagement with an opposition candidate.

Reuters reported:

“Cameron last week said he would see Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and urge him to pass a $60 billion package of military aid for Ukraine, which he has held up for months. ‘Success for Ukraine and failure for Putin are vital for American and European security,” Cameron said in a statement, saying it was important to demonstrate to Russian President Vladimir Putin that “aggression doesn’t pay’. ‘The alternative would only encourage Putin in further attempts to re-draw European borders by force, and would be heard clearly in Beijing, Tehran and North Korea’.”

Cameron is expected to meet congressional leaders from both the Republican and Democrat parties.

At this point, what Cameron and Trump would discuss is unclear.

“‘It is standard practice for ministers to meet with opposition candidates as part of their routine international engagement’, the spokesperson said. Britain has been a staunch ally of Ukraine since Russia invaded in 2022, but Cameron will stress it is the United States that is the ‘key stone in the arch’ as its pace and scale of support for Ukraine is unmatched.”

Cameron wants to increase economic pressure on Russia and give Ukraine the military and humanitarian support it needs.

BBC reported:

“Mr. Trump, and his supporters within the party, oppose the US package providing aid to Ukraine. Those in the House of Representatives have vowed to vote against the package without additional funding for US border security being agreed to first. Lord Cameron has been urging Republicans for some time to approve the aid package, particularly angering Republican congresswoman and Trump loyalist Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who told the foreign secretary to “kiss my ass”. She was responding to an article written by Lord Cameron, in which he warned the US against showing ‘the weakness displayed against Hitler in the 1930s’.”

Back in 2015, during his tenure as prime minister, Lord Cameron labeled Mr. Trump’s proposed temporary ban on Muslims entering the US ‘divisive, stupid and wrong.’

“In his memoirs published in 2019, Lord Cameron further said that he found it ‘depressing’ that Mr. Trump could win an election, and that it was due to his ‘protectionist, xenophobic, misogynistic interventions’.”