Hamas Supporters Protest NJ Synagogue Event for Organization That Helps Bury Victims of Terrorism (Video)

Image: YouTube screenshot

On Monday night, Congregation Bnai Yeshurun, an Orthodox synagogue in Teaneck, NJ, hosted an event with ZAKA.

ZAKA, a religious volunteer organization founded in 1995, responds to terrorist attacks, disasters, accidents, and homicides throughout Israel, providing support as trained paramedics and collecting the remains of the dead, including their blood, so that they may be buried in accordance with Jewish religious law.

ZAKA was there to share their work as well as what they saw in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians.

The Hamas-loving terrorist glorifiers, Within Our Lifetime (WOL), organized a protest outside the synagogue.  Yes, WOL organized the protest of an organization that buries the victims of terrorists.

Led by Nerdeen Kiswani, WOL’s slogan is “Resistance, By Any Means Necessary,” and takes its name from the desire for the “total destruction of the state of Israel within her lifetime.”

Teaneck, however, came out in force against the terrorist lovers.

Warning, strong language:

Pro-Hamas agitators have targeted Teaneck in recent weeks.  The New York Post reports that, over the last few weekends, “a car rally called ‘All out for Palestine’ has targeted the town, the home of the second-largest Jewish population in New Jersey.”

