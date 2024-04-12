Hamas Refuses to Release Hostages or Bodies of the Dead

The UN, rather than demanding the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and bodies, called for a ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan, the Muslim holy month. However, Hamas showed no such restraint, attacking Israel on October 7th, coinciding with the Jewish holy day that marks the transition from Shemini Atzeret, concluding the Sukkot festival, to Simchat Torah, a celebration of the completion and restarting of the annual Torah reading cycle. While the Pro-Palestine camp calls for an immediate ceasefire, Hamas is still holding hostages and refusing to release the bodies of those killed, including US citizens.

More than 250 hostages were captured or killed on October 7th. Israeli authorities have confirmed that at least 33 of the remaining 129 hostages are dead; however, there is evidence that most, if not all, have been murdered. Meanwhile, the bodies have not been returned. The Israel Defense Force (IDF) says that by withholding the bodies and refusing to confirm if hostages are alive or dead, Hamas is psychologically torturing the victims’ families.

By definition, this act of torture against innocent civilians, who in some cases do not even live in Israel, is an act of terrorism.

Both of Iris Weinstein Haggai’s parents, who were US citizens, were killed by Hamas on October 7th. However, Hamas has yet to release the bodies. Consequently, the grieving family has been unable to hold Shiva for their loved ones.

Shiva is a week-long mourning period observed by Jewish families following the death of a close relative, during which mourners gather to comfort the bereaved, recite prayers, and reflect on the deceased’s life. It has been described as “a time for spiritual and emotional healing.” Without the bodies of the deceased, holding Shiva becomes problematic, as the physical presence is a central aspect of the mourning process, providing closure and allowing for traditional funeral rites to be performed.

The family held a small gathering to honor the memory of the dead. However, the rabbi in attendance said that he was at a loss, as there was no prayer to address this horrific situation. He stated, “There’s nothing that really speaks to this. This is not normal.”

The family of Iris Weinstein is not alone in this dilemma; several other American families already know their relatives were killed by Hamas or are waiting for confirmation that those still held in captivity are dead. Without confirmation of death and without a body, the loss remains an open wound that the families cannot begin to overcome.

The inability to hold Shiva due to the absence of the bodies is deeply traumatic for the Jewish families affected. This is akin to the universal human need for a wake or ceremony in the presence of the deceased, allowing the family to come to terms with the loss before laying their loved ones to rest—a fundamental aspect across cultures worldwide.

Trying to grieve and honor the life of a deceased family member before getting the chance to bury their bodies is the wrenching position that numerous families of the hostages abducted by Hamas now find themselves in. So far, three American hostages have been confirmed dead, but Hamas is attempting to use the bodies and the hostages as bargaining chips. However, they have notified negotiators that they are unable to locate the 40 hostages they would need to release to begin a ceasefire.

One theory suggests that Hamas does not want to release the female hostages because they are pregnant, verifying irrefutably that they were raped. Another theory is that the hostages are dead, or that fewer than 40 remain living who meet the criteria of being female, aged, and wounded.

Hamas had already been granted a pause in the fighting back in November, during which it had agreed to release female hostages. Later, Hamas claimed they could not find the hostages, and the ceasefire broke down when Hamas launched another attack on Israel.

A statement released by the White House after a meeting with American families of hostages taken by Hamas states, “The Vice President underscored that President Biden and she have no higher priority than reuniting the hostages with their loved ones.” However, there has been no pressure by the US to force Hamas to release the hostages. The White House has also neglected to exert pressure on China to cease its support of Iran, and has taken no action to discourage Iran from supporting Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

The vice president’s claim of making this issue a priority was not substantiated by a White House Proclamation on U.S. Hostage and Wrongful Detainee Day, which mentioned Gaza only once and did not mention Hamas at all.

And while not enough has been done to release the hostages, almost nothing has been done to recover the bodies of the slain so that families can get closure.